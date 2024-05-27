Letters to the Editor: How will the ‘Roberts court’ go down in history? And does the chief justice care?

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. is seen inside the U.S. Capitol in 2020.

To the editor: John G. Roberts Jr. must know that every Supreme Court era, for better or worse, is named after the presiding chief justice. (“Will voters get the message that our judicial system is on the 2024 ballot too?” Opinion, May 24)

If he is at all concerned about his legacy as chief justice and that of the Roberts court, it behooves him to quash the most self-serving and partisan behaviors of some of his justices.

His personal reputation is being sullied, and despite these justices’ perceived short-term gains, history will very likely evaluate the Roberts court as a stain on American justice and fair play.

That is, unless Roberts makes some urgently needed reforms.

Mort Tuchin, Poway, Calif.

..

To the editor: Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., appointed by President George W. Bush in 2005, should be considered third-party candidate Ralph Nader’s legacy to the current Supreme Court and its recent decisions.

Given that history, I wonder who might be the court legacies resulting from the candidacies of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other third-party nominees in 2024.

The possibilities may be “unsafe at any vote.”

Nick Caskey, Santa Ana

..

To the editor: I was a judge once in a small town. If my wife had flown an upside-down flag outside the house, I would have been upset at her and pulled it down.

If she put it back up, I would have pulled it down and walked out.

To do what’s right and protect the Constitution takes guts.

Allan Harris, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: How sad. First we had Justice Clarence Thomas and his insurrection-supporting wife, and now we have Alito and his insurrectionist flag-flying wife.

Good thing nobody’s making any references to a “unified Reich.”

Cal Teraoka, Huntington Beach