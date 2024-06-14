Letters to the Editor: Would a less-privileged killer get Rebecca Grossman’s lenient sentence?

To the editor: While prosecutors asked for a sentence of 34 years to life, Rebecca Grossman received only 15 years to life in prison for hitting and killing two children in a Westlake Village crosswalk in September 2020. She’ll be eligible for parole in about nine years, which means that she may yet be able to attend her two teenage children’s weddings.

The judge cited Grossman’s lack of a criminal past and philanthropic efforts over the years for the lighter sentence. Let’s unpack that.

Grossman co-founded the Grossman Burn Foundation, hosted charity galas for the organization and adopted a young burn victim from Afghanistan. These are all unquestionably good works — for the privileged person who is able to do them. Who among us wouldn’t donate more time and money were it not for the jobs we work to pay those pesky rent and day-care bills?

The philanthropic rationale surrounding the judge’s sentence prompts the question: Would a woman convicted of the same crime, whose hourly job at Walmart made her unable to donate anything to good causes, have received a stiffer sentence?

Dana Robinson, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: This is a story that doesn’t end well for anyone. Both families will experience heartache, especially the family of Mark and Jacob Iskander. The loss of one child is inconceivable, but losing two children is beyond words.

It was very interesting to read that Grossman “anonymously” donated $25,000 toward funeral expenses for those beautiful boys. Not so anonymous now!

What was she hoping for? A pat on the back?

Diane Hunn, Camarillo