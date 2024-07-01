Letters to the Editor: The Vietnam War tore our country apart. Did we ever recover?

Small flags are seen at The Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, in Baldwin Park on March 14.

To the editor: I was struck by two letters in the June 26 L.A. Times. (“Fight an unjust war or resist the draft? Readers on their choices during the Vietnam War,” letters, June 26)

Both writers had fathers who served in World War II. When their sons were faced with service in Vietnam, one father, feeling that America had trampled on everything his generation had fought for in Europe and Asia, encouraged his son to go to Canada to avoid the draft.

The other father impressed upon his son the need to serve. The writer served, primarily to preserve his relationship with his dad.

Like the first writer, I got a high number in the draft lottery and did not have to face that dilemma. But the Vietnam War tore our country apart, and I don’t think we have ever recovered.

Richard Shafarman, Santa Clarita