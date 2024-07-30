Letters to the Editor: Maxine Waters’ unbelievably shortsighted opposition to Inglewood’s people mover

Rep. Maxine Waters is seen at a news conference on Metro D Line construction at the West L.A. VA campus in 2022.

To the editor: It is unbelievable that a public leader from California would oppose a transit project to reduce reliance on the automobile. (“Inglewood needs the people mover, Rep. Waters,” Opinion, July 26)

When the Rolling Stones played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on July 13, I worked diligently to find a public transportation option to the venue. After the show I wanted to avoid getting in my car and navigating back across Los Angeles.

Unfortunately, the downtown Inglewood K Line station is about 1.5 miles from SoFi Stadium, making it impossible to utilize a transit system that the public has spent billions to build.

Advertisement

Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-Los Angeles) opposition to federal funding for the people mover linking Inglewood’s major venues to the K Line is a long-term consequential blunder by a public official. Thanks to Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts for supporting this important transportation project.

Lee Meister, San Pedro

..

To the editor: Let the professional sports teams that play at SoFi Stadium and the Intuit Dome pay for the Inglewood people mover.

Advertisement

They will lose revenue from their outrageous parking fees, but it will help the public not just for the 2028 Olympics, but for the future attendees of events at SoFi and Intuit.

Laurie Kelson, Encino

..

To the editor: I will not go to Inglewood unless passing through on the way to LAX.

There are events I would like to attend at the Kia Forum, SoFi Stadium and the Intuit Dome, but the traffic and parking situation is so horrendous and so expensive that I’m OK missing one more Rolling Stones concert or even the 2028 Summer Olympic events in Inglewood. I was hoping the Metro system would eventually have a direct link to these venues.

Advertisement

Waters is worried that the “last mile” link will not help residents. What about the money those of us from the rest of Southern California spend when we want dinner or shopping before or after an event?

A closed-off system will eventually rot and die. Please don’t kill off Inglewood, Rep. Waters.

William Turner, Sherman Oaks