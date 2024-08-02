Letters to the Editor: Why history is the most important subject in school today

Students line up before entering their classrooms at Weemes Elementary School in Los Angeles in 2023.

To the editor: Judging by the coverage of improved test scores in the Los Angeles Unified School District, learning math and English is important, but where does history fit in?

In our current age of polarized politics and calls for civil war supported by online chat sites and disinformation, the need to know American history is obvious. But kids know so little, almost nothing. It’s the most important course of study in our high schools today.

Ask a high school senior or recent graduate what the Great Depression was or about the Monroe Doctrine, Gettysburg, the Dust Bowl, President Eisenhower or the Great Society. Ask when the Civil War occurred. Chances are they will not know.

Advertisement

High schools should require two American history courses — one on the full sweep, and a second specialized course on selected 20th century events.

New graduates should see America doesn’t need to remain in its current state of disrepair. They’ll learn math and computers on their own.

Joel Athey, Valley Village