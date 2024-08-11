Letters to the Editor: Palestinian ‘moderate’ sure sounds extreme on Israel

With the U.S Capitol in the background, pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in Washington on Jan. 13.

To the editor: Mustafa Barghouti, a West Bank physician and politician, at first does sound moderate in his interview. He talks about Palestinian rights and the Israeli apartheid system. (“A Palestinian leader sees new energy in U.S. — particularly among young Americans — to confront Mideast crisis,” Aug. 6)

But in response to the very last question, he is unable to give a full-throated condemnation of Hamas and its Oct. 7 attack on Israel: “It was a tragedy that so many Israelis were killed [on Oct. 7], but the real tragedy is they have Netanyahu as their leader.”

Really? He cannot condemn Hamas, a terrorist organization? This is a moderate? No wonder the Palestinians have no effective leadership.

Michael Harold, West Los Angeles

