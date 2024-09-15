Letters to the Editor: This satirical letter on the Harris-Trump debate was one for the ages

To the editor: As a devoted reader of The Times’ letters page, I wish to nominate reader Andrea Ehrgott of Topanga to the L.A. Times Letter Writers Hall of Fame. If there currently is no such hall, I propose that one be immediately founded and that Ehrgott be installed as its inaugural member. (“Dear Donald Trump: You’re right about us migrants. We’ll cut back on rapes and murders,” letters, Sept. 12)

After all of the television pundits, opinion writers, and editorial boards who have pontificated on the importance of ensuring that former President Trump never again be allowed to be within miles of the Oval Office (all of which I heartily applaud and endorse), this reader from Topanga captured the day in one short letter.

Hail to the chief of letters!

James Zimring, Tarzana