Letters to the Editor: I’m a Mormon against Trump, who shows the opposite of our values

To the editor: As a longtime subscriber and daily reader of the L.A. Times, and as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for more than 50 years, I must defend the church and gospel I love against the views expressed by Tara Rowland in the article on Arizona’s Mormon vote.

The truth is that former President Trump is not in “line with our values” at all. His selfishness, his meanness, his caustic comments on legal migrants and on anyone who disagrees with him, his punitive and expensive policies (such as his tariffs, which cost us billions) and his constant lies are certainly not reflections of our values.

Furthermore, the Book of Mormon records that the beginning of the downfall of the Nephite government was an election-denying and lying man who fomented insurrection.

I am voting for the “values” of helping others, fiscal wisdom, a strong defense and mutual respect for neighbors. That’s certainly not Trump.

Oh, and by the way, displaying a “Cucks for Harris” sign as Rowland has is totally wrong for any true disciple of Christ (which is what the LDS Church teaches us to be).

Jim Katherman, South Jordan, Utah

To the editor: The Mormon woman citing her case for Trump lost my regard from the start by both her crude yard sign and her assertion that there were a few people in her congregation who “were full of it.”

Whereas putting up a pro-Trump sign and voting for him is certainly her right, this kind of nastiness to others does not demonstrate the Christian values that she claims to uphold.

She does cite a couple policies that might reasonably explain her choices, but considering that Trump has waffled repeatedly according to prevailing winds on abortion and other issues she cares about, it seems nonsensical that she places her trust in someone she describes, in her own words, as a clownish buffoon.

Jane Diamond, Sherman Oaks