Letters to the Editor: Jack Smith’s cases against Trump are done. What now with the evidence?

Special counsel Jack Smith is dropping the federal cases against Donald Trump, who said he would fire Smith once he retook office.

To the editor: Harry Litman did not answer the most important question in his article about the need for Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith to file a final report on the two federal cases about Jan. 6 and classified documents.

Public final reports, like former special counsel Robert Mueller’s, have many blacked-out pages, redacting critical parts of the most important information. Smith may have filed his briefs to dismiss the cases now to allow the cases to be brought up again — but that will never happen, not in President-elect Donald Trump’s lifetime.

The real question Litman or others should answer: How can all the detailed information Smith gathered be saved for historians?

All the FBI interview videos, audio and transcripts, the grand jury testimony, details of the moved documents, all the plans and people involved in the elector schemes at the state level — this documentation must be saved somewhere safe from Trump so that the truth will be known in the future. Is there such a place?

Steve Synnott, La Cañada Flintridge

To the editor: Smith decided not to proceed in the prosecution of Trump not because Trump is innocent, but because we have a Supreme Court and Justice Department that have thumbed their noses at the Constitution.

The machinations of the conservative court placed immunity on the head of this convicted felon — shame.

A weak Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland allowed further eroding of the rule of law — shame.

The only way to semi-redeem this outrageous thwarting of justice is to let the public read the case that Smith has created.

Eileen McDargh, Dana Point