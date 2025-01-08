Letters to the Editor: So, why do we have an International Space Station anyway?

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, center, pose for a photograph with other astronauts on the International Space Station on June 24.

To the editor: Not wanting to disrespect editorial writer Carla Hall and her personal note on astronauts stuck orbiting the Earth, I find it increasingly difficult to find any substantive reporting on our tired, old space station.

Television coverage seems to consist of watching Suni Williams floating with her hair sticking out and updates on future rescue missions. I see few, if any, articles on the scientific accomplishments that have come from having the International Space Station. This leaves me, a taxpayer, with the impression that this endeavor is just a multibillion-dollar boondoggle.

What are we doing up there and why? What experiments are taking place? What are we learning about our planet and the solar system?

If anything worthwhile is being accomplished on this space station, it behooves the national media to report on the science. If not, the press should report to the American taxpayers on the waste of their money being funneled into this old government program.

Fred Gober, Playa Vista

To the editor: Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore have been in space for many months on a mission that was supposed to be a short visit.

Just curious: What does their overtime agreement look like?

Paul Salerno, Riverside