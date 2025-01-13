Letters to the Editor: Has Trump asked the people of Greenland if they want to be American?

To the editor: This is not the first time President-elect Donald Trump has talked about buying Greenland. (“Blinken says Trump’s push for U.S. to take control of Greenland is ‘not going to happen,’” Jan. 8)

I never heard him mention asking the people of Greenland what they want to do. After all, this isn’t like buying and selling apartment buildings, where you don’t ask the tenants if they want a new landlord. These are people who would be citizens of a different country.

I suspect that the people of Greenland, which is an autonomously governed part of Denmark, would probably not be interested in changing countries. In Denmark (including Greenland), everyone has health coverage, and people get a minimum of five weeks of paid vacation every year.

So, becoming part of the United States would be a step backward for them.

Ron Karam, Fullerton

To the editor: If Trump unlawfully grabs Greenland, it will need to be given a MAGA-type name. I propose East New Jersey.

And Canada: North North Dakota.

And the Panama Canal Zone: Baja Texas.

James Regan, Carlsbad