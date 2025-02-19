Letters to the Editor: A mayor must look present early in a disaster. Can Karen Bass recover?

To the editor: “You must not be reactive; you must always be proactive, and if you can, be predictive” — this is the credo of being a politician in Los Angeles, at least optically. (“Stop Monday-morning quarterbacking Karen Bass’ fire response,” letters, Feb. 17)

And if you’re a staffer to a politician, it’s your job. That’s why political staffers are exempt from civil service rules in their appointments. You’re hired to achieve a result and duty bound to serve Los Angeles to make things happen. Most importantly, you are around when there is an emergency.

Having served as a Los Angeles City Council aide, assistant deputy mayor and deputy chief of staff to the council president, I know this is a lot to expect — but that’s the gig. Every mayor I have known (including Richard Riordan, for whom I worked) will have at least one major test.

Advertisement

So you don’t have to be a prophet when it comes to disasters such as the recent fires, something a letter writer said Mayor Karen Bass’ critics seem to expect of her. You just need to be present.

John Lee, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: In a recent column, Steve Lopez joined a chorus of others insisting that Bass “did herself no favors by being on another continent when the fires broke out, despite warnings of critical danger due to drought and crazy winds.”

I was born in Los Angeles and have lived here for decades. For as long as I can remember, we have received regular warnings of potential danger from droughts and Santa Ana winds. Even meteorologists are not sure of how “critical” these conditions might be.

Advertisement

So in and of itself, the prediction of Santa Ana winds in dry conditions was not cause for such alarm that it should have prevented the mayor from traveling.

When the fires broke out, the mayor was visiting Ghana. Upon learning of the crisis back home, she immediately returned.

As Californians, we are constantly reminded of the danger from earthquakes. So, should the mayor remain frozen in place, restricted from all travel until the unpredictable tragedy occurs? I think not.

Advertisement

No other politician in the history of Los Angeles has faced a disaster of this magnitude. In this unprecedented moment, let us give Mayor Bass an opportunity to rise to the occasion.

Legrand H. Clegg II, Compton