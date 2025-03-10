Letters to the Editor: ICE appears to target Ivy League college student for his pro-Palestinian views

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has now arrested a Palestinian, Mahmoud Khalil, who has permanent residence, because of his political activity (“ICE arrests Palestinian activist who helped lead Columbia University protests, his lawyer says,” March 9). Despite what the immigration officers told him, lawful permanent residents do have a right to due process in a deportation hearing before being deported. There are list of offenses which can get somebody deported, but political activism is officially not one. However, Khalil is in good company if he gets deported. The U.S. sent Charlie Chaplin into exile and deported Marcus Garvey and activist Emma Goldman, presumably for their political positions.

Erica Hahn, Monrovia

