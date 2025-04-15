Letters to the Editor: Argument that food bank needed a luxury car for work is specious

To the editor: Brian Weaver, chief executive of the Food Bank of Southern California, claims that the Tesla he bought with food bank money was for work rather than personal use (“Leaders of California food bank spent millions on cars, Vegas trips, home renovations, suit says,” April 8). None of my experience with nonprofit organizations, whether paid, volunteer or academic, would provide a good excuse for a nonprofit group to buy any brand of luxury car.

Mary Stewart, Wilmington