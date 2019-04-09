Alex Villanueva shows everything that's wrong with electing county sheriffs

He did not promise to ignore lessons from the #MeToo movement and rehire a deputy who had been fired for allegedly stalking and terrorizing an ex-girlfriend. He did not promise to create a secret “truth and reconciliation” committee to reinstate deputies terminated for misconduct. The very name of the committee is reflective of his shocking obtuseness — does he really think the angst of fired deputies can be compared to the suffering of black South Africans under apartheid rule?