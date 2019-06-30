Swearing isn't a big deal anymore. Sometimes one simply needs to say 'FUCT'

To the editor: Professor Benjamin Bergen is right: Censoring foul language has become the ultimate fool's errand. (“Profanity gets a stamp of approval,” Opinion, June 27)
Just ask anyone who attended UC Berkeley in the mid-1960s, when Clark Kerr was the campus chancellor and UC president. Kerr strove to quell campus unrest back when the university's prohibition on public profanity authorized the arrest of anyone holding a sign that prominently displayed the infamous F-word.
In an unfortunate linguistic coincidence, Kerr's initials played into rebellious students’ hands: They devised outsize signage — bed sheets unfurled from lofty dorm windows was a favorite — with four vertically displayed words: "Freedom Under Clark Kerr."
Each word's initial letter was highlighted, so that viewers immediately discerned the four-letter word that UC so determinedly strove to suppress. Kerr and his campus rebels could hardly have imagined the U.S. Supreme Court ever approving a trademark like “FUCT.”
Kendra Strozyk, Cameron Park
