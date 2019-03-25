The Russia investigation is over, but there’s a lot we still don’t know

Roger Stone, a longtime political advisor to Trump, allegedly spent the campaign trying to learn more about WikiLeaks’ plans to release hacked Democratic Party emails. According to the indictment against him, Stone reached out to the organization's leader, Julian Assange, through intermediaries, but it's unclear whether he ever made contact. (Stone has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and faces trial later this year.) The indictment also said “a senior Trump campaign official was directed” to contact Stone to talk about WikiLeaks after the first email release during the Democratic National Convention. Who besides Trump was in position to direct a senior official to do something like that?