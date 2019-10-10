Here’s what to watch for in the impeachment inquiry

Three House committees have issued subpoenas, scheduled depositions and set deadlines for documents as investigators seek information on whether President Trump improperly pressured Ukraine to investigate a political rival in exchange for U.S. military aid.
Although the impeachment inquiry began less than a month ago, it has uncovered considerable evidence. Here are some highlights:
- Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community’s inspector general, testified at a closed-door meeting of the House Intelligence Committee in September. He testified before the committee again on Oct. 4.
- Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, was subpoenaed to appear before the House Intelligence Committee. He testified publicly on Sept. 26.
- Kurt Volker, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO, resigned, met with investigators and turned over text messages and documents.
- Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo was subpoenaed to deliver documents by Oct. 4 but he missed the deadline. He told reporters that the State Department intends to follow the law in the probe. He also objected to House Democrats’ requests for depositions from current and former State officials.
- The White House said it would refuse to participate in the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, calling it illegitimate and “unconstitutional.”
Here’s a look at what’s ahead. This list will be updated.
For more context, please review our timeline of the inquiry as well as our guide of people and terms to know.
Arrested: Two business associates of Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer
Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who reportedly helped Giuliani’s efforts to investigate Democrat Joe Biden in Ukraine, were arrested for alleged campaign finance charges, including funneling Russian money to President Trump’s 2020 campaign. The two men already had signaled that they would not agree to give voluntary depositions on Thursday to the House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry.
Parnas and Fruman are from former Soviet republics and live in South Florida, according to the Miami Herald. They were indicted by federal prosecutors in New York.
John Dowd, who represents Parnas and Fruman, said before the arrests that Parnas would not respond to a House request for documents by the requested deadline, calling the request “overly broad and unduly burdensome.” Dowd said his clients would engage in a “rolling production of nonprivileged documents.”
Deposition: Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine
Yovanovitch was recalled to Washington in May as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine after Giuliani and other critics complained she was not supporting Trump’s efforts to get the new government in Kyiv to investigate the president’s political rivals. The Russian-speaking envoy spent more than 30 years in the U.S. diplomatic service before she was abruptly recalled.
She is one of five current and former State Department employees or contractors who were asked to give voluntary depositions to the three committees conducting the impeachment inquiry.
Deposition: Semyon “Sam” Kislin, an associate of Giuliani’s
The Ukrainian American businessman, according to the New York Times, was summoned by investigators to produce documents and voluntarily appear for a deposition because of his ties to Giuliani.
Subpoena deadline: Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union
House Democrats subpoenaed Sondland after the Trump administration blocked him from giving a voluntary deposition. The order is intended to force the top diplomat to testify and turn over documents and text messages, apparently from a private device, regarding Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.
Subpoena deadline: Rudolph W. Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer
Giuliani was subpoenaed to provide documents less than a week into the inquiry but he was not ordered to testify. The former mayor of New York City has become a key figure in the inquiry due to his meetings and messages with Ukrainian officials on behalf of Trump.
Documents request deadline: Vice President Mike Pence
Pence was asked to hand over documents 10 days into House Democrats’ inquiry.
Katie Waldman, a spokeswoman for Pence, dismissed the Democrats’ request as not serious, given its scope, and dubbed it “just another attempt by the Do Nothing Democrats to call attention to their partisan impeachment.”
Subpoena deadline: Secretary of Defense Mark Esper
House Democrats issued a subpoena for documents from Esper, who oversees the Pentagon, in an effort to learn more about the White House decision to withhold nearly $400 million in security aid from Ukraine that had been appropriated by Congress. The aid was being blocked when Trump held his famous July 25 call with Ukraine’s president.
Subpoena deadline: Russell Vought, acting White House budget director
Like Esper, investigators subpoenaed Vought for documents that would shed light on the reasoning behind the White House’s decision to withhold aid from Ukraine.
Deposition: Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union
House Democrats ordered Sondland to testify about President Trump’s actions in regard to Ukraine. The deposition is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. The State Department had blocked Sondland from giving a voluntary deposition.
Subpoena deadline: White House via Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s acting chief of staff
Investigators subpoenaed the White House for documents in one of the most significant escalations of the aggressive impeachment inquiry,
“The White House has refused to engage with — or even respond to — multiple requests for documents from our committees on a voluntary basis. After nearly a month of stonewalling, it appears clear that the president has chosen the path of defiance, obstruction and cover-up,” top Democrats wrote in a letter to Mulvaney.