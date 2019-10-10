Here’s what to watch for in the impeachment inquiry

Three House committees have issued subpoenas, scheduled depositions and set deadlines for documents as investigators seek information on whether President Trump improperly pressured Ukraine to investigate a political rival in exchange for U.S. military aid.

Although the impeachment inquiry began less than a month ago, it has uncovered considerable evidence. Here are some highlights:

Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community’s inspector general, testified at a closed-door meeting of the House Intelligence Committee in September. He testified before the committee again on Oct. 4.

Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, was subpoenaed to appear before the House Intelligence Committee. He testified publicly on Sept. 26.

Kurt Volker, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO, resigned, met with investigators and turned over text messages and documents.

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo was subpoenaed to deliver documents by Oct. 4 but he missed the deadline. He told reporters that the State Department intends to follow the law in the probe. He also objected to House Democrats’ requests for depositions from current and former State officials.

The White House said it would refuse to participate in the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry , calling it illegitimate and “unconstitutional.”

Here’s a look at what’s ahead. This list will be updated.

