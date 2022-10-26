Your guide to the California Congressional District 13 race: John Duarte vs. Adam Gray

Duarte, a fourth-generation farmer from Modesto, grows almonds, pistachios and grapes through his family’s Duarte Nursery, one of the biggest in the country.

Advertisement

He is leaning into his family’s history and knowledge of the San Joaquin Valley to promote his candidacy. In addition to protecting the valley’s water, Duarte says he wants to lower the cost of living in the area.

The Republican got the attention of conservatives when he fought the federal government over accusations — by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and, later, the Environmental Protection Agency — that he violated the Clean Water Act by damaging wetlands to plant wheat in Northern California. After a years-long battle, a judge ruled that Duarte had broken the law. Facing potentially massive fines, Duarte settled and paid $1.1 million.

His family’s nursery has also been sued over knowingly selling unhealthy pistachio trees. A judge ruled in favor of the farmers who bought the trees and claimed millions of dollars in losses, but litigation is ongoing.

Born and raised in Merced, Gray attended the local community college, working at his family’s dairy supply store to pay the way, then earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara. He started his career in politics by working as a staffer for lawmakers. Gray has also lectured on the state Legislature at UC Merced.

In 2012, he was elected to the state Assembly, where he represents much of the northern half of the new congressional district. He has challenged the state water board, including plans to divert water around the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta and send it to Southern California in what he calls the “state water grab.” Gray called this year for an audit of California’s water agencies.

Advertisement

Gray’s campaign is anchored in water rights, improving education and bolstering public safety. Gray has advocated for the creation of a medical school at UC Merced to increase the number of healthcare workers in the valley.