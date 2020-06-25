Air Fried Summer Squash With Chive Breadcrumbs

Variations:

Conventional Oven Method: Use 2 pounds squash and toss it with 2 teaspoons kosher salt in Step 1. Heat the oven to 475 degrees. Transfer the squeezed and dried squash to a large, rimmed baking sheet and toss with 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon olive oil. Season with pepper, then arrange skin side down on the sheet; this is admittedly tedious, but it helps to remove as much moisture as possible from the squash so its flavor is more concentrated. Roast, without disturbing, until deep golden brown on the bottom and caramelized on top, 35 to 40 minutes.