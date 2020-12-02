Alfajor de Nuez (Walnut Cookies With Dulce de Leche and Coconut).

To assemble: Spread some coconut in a shallow bowl. Spoon about 1 teaspoon of dulce de leche onto the bottom of half of one cookie. Gently sandwich it with another cookie so the dulce de leche expands just past the edge of the cookies. Roll the side of the cookie sandwich in the coconut so that it sticks to the dulce de leche. Repeat with the remaining cookies, dulce de leche and coconut. If your dulce de leche is a little soft and you find it oozing slowly out the side of the sandwiches, transfer the cookies to a tray in the refrigerator as you work.