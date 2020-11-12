Apple Fritter Cake with Butterscotch Glaze

Instead of doing things the way they’ve always been done, here are recipes for Thanksgiving 2020 that throw tradition out the window — at least just this once — and show how the classics can be much easier, and more fun, when you focus on highlighting the qualities in each that really matter.

Cutting the apples so small allows them to cook through and keeps them from weighing down the batter. Store the glazed cake in an airtight container and you’ll see that each day after it’s made, it will become more and more moist. While it makes a great dessert cake, it’s also wonderful with a cup of coffee for breakfast or as an afternoon snack.