Black Bean and Mushroom Burgers
Treat these patties as if they were beef patties and dress them with your favorite burger condiments. I like mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup, dill pickle chips, sliced red onion and lettuce leaves. Smoked paprika adds a bit of smokiness to the patties, which helps bump up their umami when well-browned in a skillet, but if you don’t have it, use ground cumin; it lends the same savory edge. This recipe serves six with single-patty burgers or three with double-patty burgers.
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the mushrooms and garlic, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are golden brown and all their liquid is evaporated, 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in the soy sauce and paprika and cook for 30 seconds more. Remove the pan from the heat and let cool for 5 minutes.
Place the beans in a medium bowl and mash lightly with a potato masher or fork. Add the mushroom mixture, breadcrumbs, parsley and lemon juice, season with salt and pepper and mash until evenly combined and the mixture starts to hold together. Taste the mixture and adjust seasonings, if needed.
Using your hands, divide the mixture into 6 pieces and shape each into a rough 3 ½-inch-round, ½-inch-thick patty. Place the patties on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes. If chilling longer, wrap the sheet in plastic wrap and hold for up to 1 day.
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add half the patties and cook, flipping once halfway through, until golden brown and warmed through, 8 to 10 minutes. If using cheese, top each patty with a cheese slice after you flip it and cover the skillet for the remainder of the cooking time to help melt the cheese. Remove the patties from the skillet and repeat cooking the remaining patties in the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil.
Serve the burgers while warm on buns with condiments, pickles and onions.
