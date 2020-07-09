Black Bean and Mushroom Burgers

Treat these patties as if they were beef patties and dress them with your favorite burger condiments. I like mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup, dill pickle chips, sliced red onion and lettuce leaves. Smoked paprika adds a bit of smokiness to the patties, which helps bump up their umami when well-browned in a skillet, but if you don’t have it, use ground cumin; it lends the same savory edge. This recipe serves six with single-patty burgers or three with double-patty burgers.