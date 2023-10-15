California Heat Chile Oil

California Heat is a versatile spice blend — make a chile oil with it by gently warming the spices in a neutral oil (we like avocado or grapeseed oil), just until it starts to sizzle. Drizzle the oil on eggs, over yogurt to make a dip, on your pizza, in soups, stews and noodles. It goes with so many savory dishes. Keep it in a covered container in the fridge for several weeks.