California Heat Chile Oil
California Heat is a versatile spice blend — make a chile oil with it by gently warming the spices in a neutral oil (we like avocado or grapeseed oil), just until it starts to sizzle. Drizzle the oil on eggs, over yogurt to make a dip, on your pizza, in soups, stews and noodles. It goes with so many savory dishes. Keep it in a covered container in the fridge for several weeks.
In a small saucepan, heat the oil and California Heat spice blend over medium-low heat just until the oil starts to simmer and become fragrant with the spice blend. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
Store in a covered container away from light and heat.
