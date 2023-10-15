Advertisement

California Heat Chile Oil

10 minutes
Makes 1/2 cup
Use California Heat to make a chile oil — for dips, soups, noodles and more. Drizzle it on all your favorite foods.
California Heat is a versatile spice blend — make a chile oil with it by gently warming the spices in a neutral oil (we like avocado or grapeseed oil), just until it starts to sizzle. Drizzle the oil on eggs, over yogurt to make a dip, on your pizza, in soups, stews and noodles. It goes with so many savory dishes. Keep it in a covered container in the fridge for several weeks.

California Heat Chile Oil

1

In a small saucepan, heat the oil and California Heat spice blend over medium-low heat just until the oil starts to simmer and become fragrant with the spice blend. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

2

Store in a covered container away from light and heat.

