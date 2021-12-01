Candied Gingerbread Macarons

All the flavor of gingerbread but in the lightest package possible, these festive macarons are a great treat for anyone too full from all the holiday eating. The homemade Meyer lemon curd isn’t necessary but certainly balances the sweet cookies with a soft acidity. If you don’t want to make the curd, buy it or use a tropical or tart citrus jam instead. When separating eggs for the whites used in the macarons, make sure to save the yolks to use in the curd.