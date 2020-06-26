Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Chile Lemon Margarita

5 minutes
Makes 1 drink
chile lemon simple syrup
(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)
1

Run the lemon wedge around the rim or a margarita or lowball glass, then dip into the salt to coat the rim.

2

Combine the syrup, tequila and liqueur in an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake well, then strain into the prepared glass.

Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.