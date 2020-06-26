Share
Chile Lemon Margarita
Time 5 minutes
Yields Makes 1 drink
Lemon delivers a margarita that’s as refreshing as a lime-based one but with a more rounded floral taste.
1
Run the lemon wedge around the rim or a margarita or lowball glass, then dip into the salt to coat the rim.
2
Combine the syrup, tequila and liqueur in an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake well, then strain into the prepared glass.
