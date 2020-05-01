Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Chocolate Chip Banana Bread With Peanut Crumble

Time 2 hours
Yields Makes one 9-by-5-inch loaf
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Lightly coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray, line the bottom and two long sides with parchment with overhang on the long sides, then spray the parchment.

Combine the peanuts, olive oil, 2 tablespoons sugar and a pinch of salt in a small bowl. Mix well and reserve.

Whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda and remaining 1 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Whisk the bananas and remaining ⅔ cup sugar in a large bowl until the bananas are completely broken down. Add the vegetable oil and vanilla and whisk until fully incorporated. Add the flour mixture and fold gently with the whisk until no traces of flour remain. Using a silicone spatula, fold in the chocolate chips until evenly distributed.

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Sprinkle the peanut mixture evenly on top and press into the batter so that the nuts are immersed halfway.

Bake until a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean, about 1 ½ hours. Cool completely in the pan on a rack. Use the overhanging parchment to lift the loaf out of the pan, then discard the parchment.

Adapted from Valerie Gordon.
Make Ahead:
The banana bread can be tightly wrapped in plastic wrap and kept at room temperature for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months. Thaw before serving.
Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
Valerie Gordon
