Chocolate Chip Banana Bread With Peanut Crumble

Whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda and remaining 1 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Whisk the bananas and remaining ⅔ cup sugar in a large bowl until the bananas are completely broken down. Add the vegetable oil and vanilla and whisk until fully incorporated. Add the flour mixture and fold gently with the whisk until no traces of flour remain. Using a silicone spatula, fold in the chocolate chips until evenly distributed.