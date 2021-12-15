Classic Spiced Nuts with Rosemary

These nuts are the perfect nosh to keep in a bowl and eat with cocktails for the holidays. Their flavor and spice sneaks up on you after a while, which is a fun surprise. Adding the rosemary halfway through cooking allows the herb to cook through without burning or turning bitter. While it may seem an unnecessary step, tossing the nuts the first 5 minutes of cooling is important because it allows the sticky maple syrup to evenly coat them, properly seasoning them all over. The task is not arduous, so don’t skip it.