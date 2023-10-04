Coconut Raspado with Jammy Plums.

Raspado is a Mexican-style shaved ice traditionally topped with fruity, sweet syrups. They are sold by street vendors all over Mexico and often are found outside of schools, parks, beaches and just about anywhere on the streets of Southern California where kids are on the hunt for a sweet treat on a warm day. To make this raspado at home, start with a base of coconut milk. It takes a few hours of stirring and mixing to ensure that the raspado freezes evenly, but it’s low effort for a high reward. Scraping the coconut-based ice re-creates the fluffy texture and lightness of shaved ice. You can substitute the plums with another tart stone fruit such as peaches or apricots; their natural pectin creates a jammy compote that begs for a drizzle of condensed milk.