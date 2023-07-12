Crispy jasmine rice with scallion-sesame 'cereal'
Crispy-sautéed rice is tossed with fried green onions, shallots and ginger along with warm spices: coriander, cumin, paprika, Madras curry powder, cardamom and turmeric. Sesame seeds and dried shrimp add crunch and umami.
Chop the light green and dark green parts of the green onions (save the white parts for another use) and set aside. Slice the shallots using a mandoline and set aside. Thinly slice the peeled ginger, then cut the slices into a julienne; set aside.
Line a rimmed baking sheet with two layers of paper towels and set aside. Set a fine-mesh strainer over a heatproof bowl and set aside.
Put the green onions in a heavy-bottom saucepan and add enough oil to completely cover them. Heat the oil and green onions over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Once the green onions start to bubble, stir frequently so that they cook evenly, until deep golden brown, about 6 minutes total. Strain the green onions, using the prepared strainer and bowl. Transfer them to the paper towels to blot the excess oil. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.
Line the baking sheet with new paper towels and set aside. Return the oil to the pan along with the shallots and add enough oil so that they’re submerged. Fry the shallots over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until deep golden brown, about 7 minutes. Strain, transfer to paper towels, blot, then add to the bowl with the green onions.
Line the baking sheet with paper towels. Return the oil to the pan along with the ginger and add oil to cover. Fry the ginger over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until deep golden brown, about 5 minutes. Strain, transfer to paper towels, blot, then add them to the bowl with green onions and shallots. Set aside to cool to room temperature.
Mix the “cereal”: When the onion-shallot-ginger mixture is cool, add the spices, sugar, sesame seeds, dried shrimp and lime zest and stir to combine. Add salt to taste and set aside.
Heat the coconut oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Mix the cooked rice with mirin and a pinch of salt. When the oil is hot, add the rice in a single layer, pressing the rice down flat into the pan. Cook the rice until the bottom is browned, 10 to 12 minutes. Flip it in flat chunky pieces (its starches should bind it together). Three-fourths of the way through, add the “cereal” mixture on top. Add salt to taste and serve immediately.
