Crispy jasmine rice with scallion-sesame 'cereal'

Heat the coconut oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Mix the cooked rice with mirin and a pinch of salt. When the oil is hot, add the rice in a single layer, pressing the rice down flat into the pan. Cook the rice until the bottom is browned, 10 to 12 minutes. Flip it in flat chunky pieces (its starches should bind it together). Three-fourths of the way through, add the “cereal” mixture on top. Add salt to taste and serve immediately.

