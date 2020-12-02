Giant Ginger Molasses Cookies.

These cookies are half a foot in diameter and crunchy on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside. The amount of molasses and spices may seem overwhelming, but they mellow out once baked for a perfectly balanced flavor, the fresh ginger adding a refreshing hit of spice.

Don’t rush these cookies; they need a full overnight stint in the freezer to give the molasses time to neutralize any chemical flavor in the baking soda. Additionally, use bread flour for these cookies. It has the high protein needed to build a cookie that doesn’t bend or break from the weight of all the other ingredients.