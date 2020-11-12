Good Stuff Gravy

Instead of doing things the way they’ve always been done, here are recipes for Thanksgiving 2020 that throw tradition out the window — at least just this once — and show how the classics can be much easier — and more fun — when you focus on highlighting the qualities in each that really matter.

The turkey’s extra bits contribute the most flavor to this purposefully simple-tasting gravy. But if you want to add other flavors — like a sprig of rosemary, thyme or sage, or dried chiles — add them with the organ meats so they infuse into the stock. This gravy can be made ahead of time and refrigerated for up to 1 week. Simply return to a boil over medium heat before serving.