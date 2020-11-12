Butter-Crisped Turkey With Roasted Bread Salad

Instead of doing things the way they’ve always been done, here are recipes for Thanksgiving 2020 that throw tradition out the window — at least just this once — and show how the classics can be much easier — and more fun — when you focus on highlighting the qualities in each that really matter.

Turkey sizes vary wildly from 8 pounds to upward of 22. This recipe is for a median 16 to 18 pounds, but if you can find only smaller turkeys, follow the same instructions as below, using the 13-minutes-per-pound directive as your primary guide for how long it should cook. And as always, if you buy a frozen turkey, remember to give it at least two to three days to thaw in the refrigerator before beginning to prepare it.

For the bread salad, be sure to use a loaf of true, sticky sourdough, since it has the appropriate amount of moisture and structure to be roasted at this time and temperature. If you use store-bought white or wheat bread instead, watch it carefully, as it may burn in the pan. And if you’d like to make the bread salad without having to wait for or use the turkey fat and drippings, see the regular and vegan Bread Salad Only variations, below.