7 easy yet elegant Easter recipes

Asparagus and ham frittata Time 45 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Instead of serving a whole ham, enjoy it in this cheesy frittata.

Lamb chops taste like a spring celebration when paired with minty noodles.

Mayeritsa Greek Easter Soup Time Active work time: 30 minutes Total preparation time: 1 1/2 hours Yields Serves 8

Another swap for a whole leg of lamb is this soup traditionally made for Greek Orthodox Easter.

Easter Herbal Potatoes Time 1 hour Yields Serves 4

Simply stuffing herbs into slit potatoes makes this three-ingredient dish feel special.

Asparagus with egg and anchovy Time 35 minutes Yields Serves 6

This classic Easter combo gets a boost of savory flavor from tinned anchovies.

Madonna Inn's Carrot Cake Time 1 hour Yields Serves 12 to 16.

A whole carrot cake feels like a celebration and leftover slices freeze well.

Chocolate-dipped almond eggs Time 40 minutes Yields Makes about 2 1/2 dozen

From-scratch chocolate Easter eggs are a fun project that tastes great too.