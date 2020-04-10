Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share

7 easy yet elegant Easter recipes

7 Recipes
Recipes
Madonna Inn carrot cake
(Leslie Grow / For The Times)

For a smaller, simpler gathering, these seven Easter recipes still feel like a celebration.

Share
By Genevieve Ko
April 10, 2020
From side dish to star attraction

Asparagus and ham frittata

Time 45 minutes
Yields Serves 6 to 8

Instead of serving a whole ham, enjoy it in this cheesy frittata.

img-5cbf65cc-turbine-la-1556047304-crnko61iwp-snap-image

Anchovy-Marinated Lamb Shoulder Chops With Minty Noodles

Time 1 hour
Yields Serves 4.

Lamb chops taste like a spring celebration when paired with minty noodles.

Red Eggs and Lamb Soup for Easter

Mayeritsa Greek Easter Soup

Time Active work time: 30 minutes Total preparation time: 1 1/2 hours
Yields Serves 8

Another swap for a whole leg of lamb is this soup traditionally made for Greek Orthodox Easter.

Two Tone Taters

Easter Herbal Potatoes

Time 1 hour
Yields Serves 4

Simply stuffing herbs into slit potatoes makes this three-ingredient dish feel special.

Something special on the side

Asparagus with egg and anchovy

Time 35 minutes
Yields Serves 6

This classic Easter combo gets a boost of savory flavor from tinned anchovies.

img-5cf99d4e-turbine-la-1559862604-mepq11pq92-snap-image

Madonna Inn's Carrot Cake

Time 1 hour
Yields Serves 12 to 16.

A whole carrot cake feels like a celebration and leftover slices freeze well.

SWEET SPRING

Chocolate-dipped almond eggs

Time 40 minutes
Yields Makes about 2 1/2 dozen

From-scratch chocolate Easter eggs are a fun project that tastes great too.

Genevieve Ko
Follow Us
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
Newsletter
Get our new Cooking newsletter, coming soon.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Advertisement
Latest Recipes