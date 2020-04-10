7 easy yet elegant Easter recipes

For a smaller, simpler gathering, these seven Easter recipes still feel like a celebration.
Instead of serving a whole ham, enjoy it in this cheesy frittata.
Lamb chops taste like a spring celebration when paired with minty noodles.
Mayeritsa Greek Easter Soup
Time Active work time: 30 minutes Total preparation time: 1 1/2 hours
Yields Serves 8
Another swap for a whole leg of lamb is this soup traditionally made for Greek Orthodox Easter.
Simply stuffing herbs into slit potatoes makes this three-ingredient dish feel special.
This classic Easter combo gets a boost of savory flavor from tinned anchovies.
A whole carrot cake feels like a celebration and leftover slices freeze well.
From-scratch chocolate Easter eggs are a fun project that tastes great too.