Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Share

Candy Apples

4 Recipes
Candy apples with twigs as sticks
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Turn the ultimate trick into the ultimate treat

Share
By Julie Giuffrida

Apples were nowhere to be found on my colleague Lucas Kwan Peterson’s Halloween Candy Power Rankings. Even the abominable red-and-white mints made the list. But fruit??

Face it: The only acceptable fruit on Halloween should be on a stick, coated in hard red candy, caramel or, in a pinch, chocolate — and even that is pushing it. As long as we are in do-it-yourself mode for this pandemic Halloween (you have made your Homemade Butterfinger Bites and PayDay Bars, right?), let’s get to it and make our own candy apples. Really, they are easier to make than pie (and those candy bars!). Below you will find a recipe for those beautiful bright red candy apples (my personal favorite) that is simple and straightforward. For caramel apple lovers, there’s a recipe for making the caramel from scratch and, if that is too intimidating, one for making them from caramel candies — easy peasy. Decorate them with chopped nuts or pretzels or Sour Patch Kids. Or go for salted caramel; there’s a recipe for that as well. Prefer something a little off the beaten path? Try the maple candy apples. Have a party with your pandemic bubble and make them all. Now that would be a real treat!

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA.,OCTOBER 10, 2017--Candied apples: apples coated with cooked sugar, flavoring and a little food coloring. (kirk McKoy /Los Angels Times)

Candy apples

1 hour
Makes 6 to 12 candied apples, depending on size
Have the kids help unwrap the candies and dip the apples in the caramel, before decorating with an assortment of candies, nuts or dried fruit.

Caramel apples

30 minutes
Makes 5 to 6 caramel apples, depending on size
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA.,OCTOBER 10, 2017--Salted caramel apples: Instead of unwrapping all those candies, make your own carmel. (kirk McKoy /Los Angels Times)

Salted caramel apples

30 minutes
Makes about 12 caramel apples, depending on size
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA.,OCTOBER 10, 2017--Maple candied apples: Just cook a pot of maple syrup down and use that to coat apples. (kirk McKoy /Los Angels Times)

Maple candy apples

1 hour 20 minutes
Makes 6 to 12 candied apples, depending on size

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.