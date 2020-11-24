Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Gluten-free Thanksgiving options

13 Recipes
Ray Garcia's Masa Stuffing
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Gluten-free dishes that everyone will love (and noone would guess they’re gluten-free)

By Julie Giuffrida

For the gluten-free, there are two primary concerns at Thanksgiving: stuffing and dessert. Fresh poultry is a non-issue, and many classic side dishes don’t call for flour or other ingredients that may have gluten by another name lurking in them (such as “natural flavors”). But let’s face it, stuffing is one of the highlights of the Thanksgiving meal, and dessert is, well, dessert.

With stuffing, your best bet is to choose a base that is not bread. Gluten-free breads just don’t cut it in the stuffing world. Ray Garcia’s Masa Stuffing doesn’t even acknowledge that a wheat-based product could be an option. Yet it is savory and toothsome and soft in the middle and crispy around the edges, just like stuffing should be. Or avoid any flour completely and go for rice — perhaps Wild Rice Stuffing, either this simple, classic preparation or a jazzed up Wild Rice ‘Stuffing’ With Butternut Squash, Toasted Hazelnuts and Pomegranate Seeds. Both are flavorful from herbs and aromatics, and wild rice has such a unique texture.

Come the end of the meal, a Date-Apple Tart or Gracias Madre’s Key Lime Pie are sure to entice even gluten eaters. And you can never go wrong with brownies — either with tahini or fudgychocolate chip cookies as a little extra something (and they’re vegan too). With all the hoops you have to jump through to keep it gluten-free, a few little extras will be a welcome treat.

As for the rest of the meal, some suggestions are included below but, with stuffing and dessert covered, does it really matter?

Triple cheese curried cauliflower gratin

Total time: 3½ to 4 hours
Serves 12
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22, 2015 - At Badmaash is using pumpkins in a traditional Punjabi-style dish. Called kata meetha kadu, the dish is made by stewing pumpkin in a tomato curry â€” it could be served with naan and pickles, yoghurt and maybe other condiment... Itâ€™s a family-style thing. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Badmaash’s Punjabi spiced pumpkin

35 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Thanksgiving roasted garlic smashed potatoes

Roasted garlic smashed potatoes

1 hour
Serves 6 to 8
Big chunks of mushrooms make this vegan Thanksgiving gravy extra satisfying.

Double Mushroom Gravy

1 hour
Makes about 4 cups
Recipe: Chicken with candied pumpkin

Chicken With Candied Pumpkin (Djaj bel-Qera Mderbela)

2 hours
Serves 4
Ray Garcia's Masa Stuffing

Masa stuffing

3 hours
Serves 8 to 12

Wild rice stuffing

2 hours
Serves 4 to 6

Wild rice 'stuffing' with butternut squash, toasted hazelnuts and pomegranate seeds

1 hour 20 minutes
Serves 16
Recipe: Date-apple tart.

Date-apple tart

1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 8 to 10

LOS ANGELES, CA., APRIL 14, 2020:How-to-boil-water- fudgy brownies(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)

Flourless Fudgy Brownies

45 minutes
Makes one 8-inch-square pan.
Vegan key lime pie.

Gracias Madre’s Key lime pie

45 minutes
Serves 8 to 12
SANTA MONICA, CA-June 5, 2019: Erin McKenna's chocolate chip cookies on Wednesday, June 6, 2019. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Vegan Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

2 hours
Makes about 3 1/2 dozen
Buckwheat Tahini Brownies, a menu item at Botanica restaurant in Silver Lake, can be made at home.

Gluten-Free Buckwheat Brownies With Tahini Whipped Cream

45 minutes
Makes 12 to 16 brownies

