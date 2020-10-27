Have you cooked your pumpkin yet?

Unlike other winter squash, pumpkin season is rather ephemeral. By the time you eat your Thanksgiving pumpkin pie, the season will be over. You want to be sure to have eaten it in some other form before then. Fry it, boil it, bake it, purée it. Make soup, ice cream or lasagna. Rich in beta carotene, which converts to vitamin A (important for eye health), pumpkin is also a great source of vitamins E, C and some B as well as the minerals calcium and magnesium. It is also a great source of fiber. Try any of these pumpkin recipes and you can potentially curb your appetite (high fiber), resist infections and viruses (vitamin A) and recover faster if you do catch cold (vitamin C). Or you can ignore these potential health benefits and just enjoy the yum factor. Bottom line: The time to eat pumpkin is now.

Roasted Pumpkin Loaves With Salty Spiced Bread Crumbs Time 1 hour 15 minutes Yields Makes 2 loaves

Badmaash’s Punjabi spiced pumpkin Time 35 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Pumpkin face quesadillas Time 15 minutes Yields Serves 4 quesadillas

Pumpkin seed horchata Time 15 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 12

Pumpkin soup with toasted pumpkin seed pesto Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 10

Pumpkin tamales Time 2 hours Yields Makes 2 to 2½ dozen tamales, depending on size

Candied pumpkin (Calabaza en tacha) Time 2 hours Yields Serves 12 to 15

Pumpkin lasagna Time 2 hours 30 minutes Yields Serves 8 to 10

Slow-rising pumpkin-thyme dinner rolls Time 30 minutes Yields Makes 12 cloverleaf or 18 dinner rolls

Pumpkin pie ice cream with pecan praline Time 25 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Pumpkin cheesecake Time 2 hours 50 minutes Yields Serves 8 to 12

Pumpkin-spiced French toast Time 24 minutes Yields Serves 4

Spiked Pumpkin Spice Coffee Time 5 minutes Yields Makes 1 cocktail