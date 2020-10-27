Have you cooked your pumpkin yet?

Unlike other winter squash, pumpkin season is rather ephemeral. By the time you eat your Thanksgiving pumpkin pie, the season will be over. You want to be sure to have eaten it in some other form before then. Fry it, boil it, bake it, purée it. Make soup, ice cream or lasagna. Rich in beta carotene, which converts to vitamin A (important for eye health), pumpkin is also a great source of vitamins E, C and some B as well as the minerals calcium and magnesium. It is also a great source of fiber. Try any of these pumpkin recipes and you can potentially curb your appetite (high fiber), resist infections and viruses (vitamin A) and recover faster if you do catch cold (vitamin C). Or you can ignore these potential health benefits and just enjoy the yum factor. Bottom line: The time to eat pumpkin is now.
So many pumpkin recipes, so little time
Time 30 minutes
Yields Makes 12 cloverleaf or 18 dinner rolls