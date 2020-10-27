Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Have you cooked your pumpkin yet?

14 Recipes
We have a recipe for fun jack-o-lantern quesadillas with beans and cheddar.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

So many pumpkin recipes, so little time

By Julie Giuffrida
Oct. 27, 2020

Unlike other winter squash, pumpkin season is rather ephemeral. By the time you eat your Thanksgiving pumpkin pie, the season will be over. You want to be sure to have eaten it in some other form before then. Fry it, boil it, bake it, purée it. Make soup, ice cream or lasagna. Rich in beta carotene, which converts to vitamin A (important for eye health), pumpkin is also a great source of vitamins E, C and some B as well as the minerals calcium and magnesium. It is also a great source of fiber. Try any of these pumpkin recipes and you can potentially curb your appetite (high fiber), resist infections and viruses (vitamin A) and recover faster if you do catch cold (vitamin C). Or you can ignore these potential health benefits and just enjoy the yum factor. Bottom line: The time to eat pumpkin is now.

Roasted pumpkin makes for the perfect loaf cakes, topped with spiced bread crumbs for fall flavor and crunch. Prop styling by Nidia Cueva.

Roasted Pumpkin Loaves With Salty Spiced Bread Crumbs

1 hour 15 minutes
Makes 2 loaves
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22, 2015 - At Badmaash is using pumpkins in a traditional Punjabi-style dish. Called kata meetha kadu, the dish is made by stewing pumpkin in a tomato curry â€” it could be served with naan and pickles, yoghurt and maybe other condiment... Itâ€™s a family-style thing. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Badmaash’s Punjabi spiced pumpkin

35 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Use a large cookie cutter to make pumpkin-shaped tortillas, and top with thin layers of refried black beans and grated cheddar cheese. Top the cheese with more pumpkin-shaped tortillas, but cut out a jack-o'-lantern face before heating to melt the cheese.

Pumpkin face quesadillas

15 minutes
Serves 4 quesadillas
LOS ANGELES CA. JULY 27, 2017: Pumpkin seed horchata was photographed at the Los Angeles Times Photo Studio on July 27, 2017.(Glenn Koenig/Los Angeles Times)

Pumpkin seed horchata

15 minutes
Serves 6 to 12
Pumpkin soup with toasted pumpkin seed pesto is a warming first course.

Pumpkin soup with toasted pumpkin seed pesto

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 6 to 10
Recipe: Pumpkin tamales

Pumpkin tamales

2 hours
Makes 2 to 2½ dozen tamales, depending on size
Calabaza en tacha (candied pumpkin), a favorite of chef Jaime Martin Del Campo's father who recently passed away, is a big part of celebrating Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead).

Candied pumpkin (Calabaza en tacha)

2 hours
Serves 12 to 15

Yes, this lasagna is less than 500 calories per serving. Dig in.

Pumpkin lasagna

2 hours 30 minutes
Serves 8 to 10

Slow-rising pumpkin-thyme dinner rolls

30 minutes
Makes 12 cloverleaf or 18 dinner rolls
Recipe: Pumpkin pie ice cream with pecan praline

Pumpkin pie ice cream with pecan praline

25 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
Pumpkin cheesecake.

Pumpkin cheesecake

2 hours 50 minutes
Serves 8 to 12
Recipe: Pumpkin-spiced French toast

Pumpkin-spiced French toast

24 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES, CA-NOVEMBER 19, 2019: The Pumpkin Spice Spiked Coffee is photographed at downtown's Historic Hotel Figueroa on November 19, 2019, in Los Angeles, California (Photo By Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Spiked Pumpkin Spice Coffee

5 minutes
Makes 1 cocktail
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA., OCTOBER 25, 2016-- Pumpkin Pie with Maple Whip Cream was served as dessert at the Thanksgiving cover story with BBQ guru Adam Perry Lang who is cooking a Thanksgiving feast at his house. Turkey, fixings, pie, etc. Also doing a booze-pairing story. (Kirk McKoy / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

Pumpkin pie with maple whipped cream

3 hours 15 minutes
Serves 8 to 10

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.