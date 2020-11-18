Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
A dozen ways to make a turkey

12 Recipes
A whole turkey on a silver platter sits atop a dining table alongside a filled gravy boat.
(Leslie Grow / For The Times)

One is sure to be just right for you.

By Julie Giuffrida

A process rife with decisions, making a Thanksgiving turkey is an endeavor that can take anywhere from two hours to seven days. It starts with what size and what kind of turkey to buy Once you get the bird home, the decision tree expands. To brine or not to brine? Wet brine or dry brine? Stuff it or just “dress” it? Start high and finish low; start low and finish high; or cook it low and slow all the way? Baste it or let it be? Roast in the oven or on the barbie? Grill it? Smoke it? Deep-fry it?

Of course, the answer to each question is, “it depends.” Truth is, each method will elicit the tender, juicy meat every Thanksgiving cook aspires to serve. The real trick is knowing how much time, energy and attention each method requires and how much of each you have and want to put into making your turkey — and being really honest with yourself about that last one.

Never cooked a turkey before or only have a few hours? Try the Easy Thanksgiving Turkey. Want to spend four days brining, air drying, tracking down obscure ingredients, basting and the like? You will love Ray Garcia’s Thanksgiving Turkey. Are you somewhere in between — looking for something different but don’t want to kill yourself doing it? Try the Ultimate Turkey, a Soy-Brined Turkey or perhaps an Herb-Roasted Spatchcocked Turkey.

Below are a dozen recipes from our food writers and editors over the years. They feature best practices at every level of the game. Whatever your skill set, however much time you want to spend, you’re bound to find one that’s just right for you.

Easy Turkey recipe.

Easy Thanksgiving turkey

2 hours
Serves 8 to 10

Roasted turkey

Active work time: 20 minutes Total preparation time: 5 hours 50 minutes
Serves 10 to 12
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA., OCTOBER 30, 2018 ---Thanksgiving cooking story: Everything will be cooked on a sheet pan. There will be four recipes: Pictured is the turkey. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Herb-roasted spatchcocked turkey

2 hours
Serves 8 to 12

Roasting a whole bird low and slow for hours yields incredibly moist, tender meat, which is bolstered by a spicy-sweet maple and mustard glaze. Prop styling by Samantha Margherita.

Low and Slow Roast Turkey With Maple-Mustard Glaze

4 hours
Serves 8

The ultimate turkey

3 hours
Serves 11 to 15

Dry-brined turkey

2 hours 50 minutes
Serves 11 to 15

It doesn't have to be Thanksgiving to enjoy a barbecued turkey. Recipe: Barbecued turkey.

Barbecued turkey

3 hours 30 minutes
Serves 14 to 16

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA.,OCTOBER 10, 2017-- Thanksgiving recipes, one personal recipe from each staff member, for a relaxed potluck-style Thanksgiving shoot. There will be 4 recipes: creamed leeks (Jonathan), sauteed sticky rice cakes (Jenn), smoked maple turkey (Noelle), and apple crisp (Amy). Pictured: Smoked maple turkey. (Kirk McKoy /Los Angels Times)

Maple-bourbon smoked turkey

40 minutes
Serves 6 to 8

Roast brined turkey

3 hours
Serves 10 to 12

A MEAL TO LINGER OVER: Soy-brined turkey is the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving dinner, served with sausage-cornbread stuffing.

Soy-brined turkey

6 hours
Serves 12 (with leftovers)

Citrus-rosemary grilled turkey

4 hours 30 minutes
Serves 10 to 12

Ray Garcia's Thanksgiving turkey

4 hours
Serves 8 to 12

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.