It's Father's Day: Grill your dad a steak

9 Recipes
Skirt steak with chimichurri sauce.
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Nine great ways to grill steaks for the dads at your table.

By Julie Giuffrida

If I were going to grill my father a steak for Father’s Day, I would look for some expert advice to brush up on types of steaks and grilling techniques before jumping into the recipe search. Fortunately, a perk of my job is that I get to rifle through The Times’ archives, and they offer plenty of guidance.

Along with meat purchasing considerations, there are tips on how to check for doneness, insider tips for alternative cuts that are just as flavorful — if not more so — than rib-eye but a bit easier on the budget and simple tips for grilling. We’ve got your grilling basics covered, as well as some finer points to achieve perfect results. With my research done, I would then look to The Times’ recipe database.

The rib-eye is hailed as one of the best steaks, if not the best for grilling, so I would have to consider one of these recipes. Grilled rib-eye with pistachio gremolata and charred balsamic broccolini is for true devotees: It calls for a 3-inch-thick steak (have your butcher cut it for you). It also makes meal-planning a cinch: The “sauce” and vegetable preparation are mapped out along with the meat so everything is ready to serve at the same time. Perfect grilled steak calls for more conventionally sized steaks and suggests a less-than-conventional trick to prevent the meat from sticking to the grill grate. Kalbi rib-eye steaks beg for a side with some tang to balance the robust Asian flavors and the richness of the meat.

Rib-eye is great, but for some, nothing beats a Porterhouse, also known as a T-bone steak. Prepared with a ketchup-spiked red wine sauce, it is a barbecue lover’s delight.

Full of meaty flavor, skirt steak is a bit less expensive than rib-eye or a Porterhouse and grills up more quickly. It takes well to a sauce with oomph such as chimichurri or marjoram and lime salsa. Hanger steak, here seasoned with Sichuan peppercorns and 3 cups of chiles, also packs a lot of meaty flavor (and some heat) for not a lot of money. Wrapping hoisin-marinated steak in spring onion pancakes (sirloin, another popular lower-cost steak, is used here) seems like a party on a plate.

My father liked things simple. He would probably opt for a perfectly grilled rib-eye, Porterhouse or hanger steak, all sans sauce. I wish he were still alive so I could cook him a steak he would love and watch him savor it. Instead, I will have to settle for making one to honor his memory and eating it myself. Happy Father’s Day.

LOS ANGELES, CA--JUNE 13, 2019--Aged ribeye steak with a side of sea salt, pistachio gremolata, charred balsamic broccolini with peanuts and Balsamic vinaigrette, from Vartan Abgaryan at Yours Truly in Venice, photographed on a Los Angeles, CA, rooftop, June 13, 2019, as part of a "best beef to grill on fourth of July." Selected meat: Aged ribeye steak with pistachio gremolata and charred balsamic broccolini (from Vartan Abgaryan at Yours Truly in Venice), Prime hangar steak with szechuan spices and citrus (from chef Brandon Kida, at Hinoki & the Bird in Century City), dry-aged burger with gruyere and homemade mayonnaise (adapted from Katie Flannery, at Flannery Beef) and skirt steak with marjoram and lime salsa, from writer Ben Mims. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Grilled Rib-Eye Steak With Pistachio Gremolata and Charred Balsamic Broccolini

Aged ribeye steak with a side of sea salt, pistachio gremolata, charred balsamic broccolini with peanuts and Balsamic vinaigrette, from Vartan Abgaryan at Yours Truly in Venice, CA.
50 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Skirt steak with chimichurri sauce from "Around the Fire," by Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton and Greg Denton.

Grilled beef skirt steak with onion marinade and chimichurri

Skirt steak soaked in an onion marinade, grilled and topped with flavorful, spicy chimichurri, is a favorite at Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton and Greg Denton's Portland, Ore., restaurant, Ox.
50 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES, CA--JUNE 13, 2019--Skirt steak with marjoram and lime salsa, from Los Angeles Times food writer Ben Mims, photographed on a Los Angeles, CA, rooftop, June 13, 2019, as part of a "best beef to grill on fourth of July." Selected meat: Aged ribeye steak with pistachio gremolata and charred balsamic broccolini (from Vartan Abgaryan at Yours Truly in Venice), Prime hangar steak with szechuan spices and citrus (from chef Brandon Kida, at Hinoki & the Bird in Century City), dry-aged burger with gruyere and homemade mayonnaise (adapted from Katie Flannery, at Flannery Beef) and skirt steak with marjoram and lime salsa, from writer Ben Mims. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Skirt Steak with Marjoram and Lime Salsa

Skirt steak is grilled like a filet, seasoned simply with salt and pepper, then served with a salsa packed with marjoram and lime juice to contrast the richness of the steak.
30 minutes
Serves 4
Grilled steak with guacamole salad by Jonathan Melendez.

Grilled Steak With Chunky Guacamole Salad

Large chunks of avocado and veggies act as a salad to super-flavorful steak seasoned with taco spices.
1 hour
Serves 4
006312.FO.0412.fo.quick.steaks.9.pr Kalbi steak with mint tean and tangy ginger dressing. Placemats and salad plate from Saks Fifth Avenue Homestore, Pasadena. Photo by Perry C. Riddle/LAT, April 13, 2000.

Kalbi Rib-Eye Steaks

Rib-eye steak and Korean flavors are an irresistible combination. In this recipe, the even marbling of the rib-eye quickly absorbs the intense flavor of the Asian marinade.
20 minutes
Serves 4
Quick Fix--Quick Hoisin--Hoisin marinated steak in spring onion pancakes. Credit: Platter, placemats and linens from Crate and Barrel.

Hoisin-marinated steak in spring onion pancakes

Spring onion pancakes, which are crepe-like in texture, are perfect for stuffing with grilled meats and vegetables.
30 minutes
Serves 4

Perfect grilled steak

Mayonnaise is a great release agent for meat like rib-eye steak. It adheres well to the food, helps release food from the hot grill surface, and gets a beautiful golden color.
20 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES, CA--JUNE 13, 2019--Prime hangar steak with Szechuan spices and citrus, from chef Brandon Kida, at Hinoki & the Bird, in Century City, photographed on a Los Angeles, CA, rooftop, June 13, 2019, as part of a "best beef to grill on fourth of July." Selected meat: Aged ribeye steak with pistachio gremolata and charred balsamic broccolini (from Vartan Abgaryan at Yours Truly in Venice), Prime hangar steak with szechuan spices and citrus (from chef Brandon Kida, at Hinoki & the Bird in Century City), dry-aged burger with gruyere and homemade mayonnaise (adapted from Katie Flannery, at Flannery Beef) and skirt steak with marjoram and lime salsa, from writer Ben Mims. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Sichuan Chile Hanger Steak

Chef Brandon Kida of Hinoki & the Bird in Century City uses the intense beefy flavor of prime hanger steak as a backdrop to flavor with loads of red chiles and Sichuan peppercorns.
25 minutes
Serves 4
Grilled rosemary-crusted porterhouse steak with red wine sauce. RELATED: More recipes from the L.A. Times test kitchen

Rosemary-crusted porterhouse steaks with red wine sauce

The red wine sauce served with these rosemary-crusted steaks calls for a half-cup of ketchup, giving it a subtle kinship to barbecue sauce.
1 hour
Serves 4

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

