Grilled Steak With Chunky Guacamole Salad
Using a packet of taco seasoning is a great way to get more bang for your buck at the grocery store. It already has a bunch of different spices and herbs mixed up for you, so you don’t have to buy them separately. Just make sure to grab the low-sodium variety so you can control the amount of salt. This steak is served with a no-fuss salad that tastes just like guacamole — and don’t forget the tortillas.
Place the steak in a large food storage bag and add the olive oil and taco seasoning. Remove the air from the bag, seal and massage the steak until evenly coated. Marinate at least 30 minutes or overnight in the refrigerator.
Heat a stovetop grill pan over medium-high heat. Grease lightly with a bit of olive oil. Once very hot, place the steak on the grill and cook, undisturbed, for 5 minutes. Flip the steak and cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the steak reads 150 degrees for medium-rare, about 5 minutes more. Remove the steak from the grill and let rest on a cutting board for 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, gently toss together the diced avocados, tomatoes, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice and a big pinch of salt and pepper. Taste the salad and adjust seasoning accordingly.
Slice the steak into thin strips across the grain. Divide among 4 plates and spoon the guacamole salad on the side. Serve with warmed tortillas.
