Grilled Steak With Chunky Guacamole Salad

Using a packet of taco seasoning is a great way to get more bang for your buck at the grocery store. It already has a bunch of different spices and herbs mixed up for you, so you don’t have to buy them separately. Just make sure to grab the low-sodium variety so you can control the amount of salt. This steak is served with a no-fuss salad that tastes just like guacamole — and don’t forget the tortillas.