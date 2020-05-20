Memorial Day recipes to enjoy at home

Nancy's burgers Time 40 minutes Yields Serves 6

If you’re going to fire up your grill to flip some burgers, you want to make these loaded ones from Nancy Silverton.

Vegan Tommy’s-Style Chili Burger Time 30 minutes Yields Makes 8

You don’t need meat to enjoy a messy Memorial Day burger. Make this chili one with Beyond or Impossible products.

Perfect grilled steak Time 20 minutes Yields Serves 4

If you splurged on steak to grill, be sure to do it right.

Half-Salted Steaks With Kale-Caper Sauce Time 30 minutes Yields Serves 2 to 4

Or if you want to cook it in your kitchen, try this revolutionary technique.

Grilled shrimp skewers with charmoula Time 15 minutes Yields Serves 2 to 4

For surf and turf, throw these shrimp skewers on the grill too.

Grilled Asparagus Tostadas with Charred Tomatillo Chermoula Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Or toss asparagus on the grill for this delicious vegetarian main dish from Ray Garcia.

Chopped Salad With Citrus-Soy Dressing Time 10 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

You’re gonna need a refreshing salad to balance all the rich foods.

Vintage strawberry pie Time 1 hour Yields Serves 8

Of course you’ll need dessert. Strawberries are coming in season and taste great in this pie.

Cherry-Almond Upside Down Cake Time 55 minutes Yields Serves 8

Cherries are fantastic right now. Bake them into this cake that will keep all week long.