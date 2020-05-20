Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Memorial Day recipes to enjoy at home

9 Recipes
Impossible Burger with Spicy Special Sauce
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

This year, do a small cookout with your quarantine crew. With these dishes, it’ll still feel like a party.

By Genevieve Ko
May 20, 2020
Nancy Silverton’s burgers with blue cheese, cheddar and Gruyere.

Nancy's burgers

Time 40 minutes
Yields Serves 6

If you’re going to fire up your grill to flip some burgers, you want to make these loaded ones from Nancy Silverton.

You can’t tell it’s not beef.

Vegan Tommy’s-Style Chili Burger

Time 30 minutes
Yields Makes 8

You don’t need meat to enjoy a messy Memorial Day burger. Make this chili one with Beyond or Impossible products.

Perfect grilled steak

Time 20 minutes
Yields Serves 4

If you splurged on steak to grill, be sure to do it right.

An umami-packed kale and caper sauce adds salinity to half-salted steaks, the quickest way to having steak at home.

Half-Salted Steaks With Kale-Caper Sauce

Time 30 minutes
Yields Serves 2 to 4

Or if you want to cook it in your kitchen, try this revolutionary technique.

Grilled shrimp skewers with charmoula make for a quick yet flavorful dinner. Recipe: Grilled shrimp skewers with charmoula

Grilled shrimp skewers with charmoula

Time 15 minutes
Yields Serves 2 to 4

For surf and turf, throw these shrimp skewers on the grill too.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. -- WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3, 2019: Grilled asparagus tostada at Broken Spanish in April 3, 2019. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Grilled Asparagus Tostadas with Charred Tomatillo Chermoula

Time 1 hour 30 minutes
Yields Serves 4 to 6

Or toss asparagus on the grill for this delicious vegetarian main dish from Ray Garcia.

LOS ANGELES, CA., April 27, 2020: How to boil water -Chopped Salad April 27, 2020 (Geneveive Ko/ Los Angeles Times)

Chopped Salad With Citrus-Soy Dressing

Time 10 minutes
Yields Serves 6 to 8

You’re gonna need a refreshing salad to balance all the rich foods.

Recipe: Roxana Jullapat’s vintage strawberry pie

Vintage strawberry pie

Time 1 hour
Yields Serves 8

Of course you’ll need dessert. Strawberries are coming in season and taste great in this pie.

LOS ANGELES - THURSDAY, May 30, 2019: Cherry Almond Ripple Cake. Food Stylist by Ben Mims/ Julie Giuffrida at Proplink Tabletop Studio in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Saturday Cooks (Leslie Grow / For the Times)

Cherry-Almond Upside Down Cake

Time 55 minutes
Yields Serves 8

Cherries are fantastic right now. Bake them into this cake that will keep all week long.

Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
