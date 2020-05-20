Memorial Day recipes to enjoy at home

This year, do a small cookout with your quarantine crew. With these dishes, it’ll still feel like a party.
If you’re going to fire up your grill to flip some burgers, you want to make these loaded ones from Nancy Silverton.
You don’t need meat to enjoy a messy Memorial Day burger. Make this chili one with Beyond or Impossible products.
If you splurged on steak to grill, be sure to do it right.
Or if you want to cook it in your kitchen, try this revolutionary technique.
For surf and turf, throw these shrimp skewers on the grill too.
Grilled Asparagus Tostadas with Charred Tomatillo Chermoula
Or toss asparagus on the grill for this delicious vegetarian main dish from Ray Garcia.
You’re gonna need a refreshing salad to balance all the rich foods.
Of course you’ll need dessert. Strawberries are coming in season and taste great in this pie.
Cherries are fantastic right now. Bake them into this cake that will keep all week long.