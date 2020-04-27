Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Chopped Salad With Citrus-Soy Dressing

Time 10 minutes
Yields Serves 6 to 8
Chopped Salad.
(Genevieve Ko/Los Angeles Times)
1

Using a Microplane zester, grate the outermost yellow peel of 1 lemon into a blender. (Don’t grate in any of the white pith.) Halve the lemon and juice it; you need ½ cup. If you’re short, zest the other lemon into the blender too and squeeze enough juice to get the right amount. Using the same zester, grate the garlic into the blender. Sprinkle with salt and pour the lemon juice over. Let stand while you chop your vegetables, about 5 minutes.

2

Add the honey and soy sauce to the blender and puree on high speed until smooth, scraping the sides of the blender if needed. With the machine running on medium high speed, slowly drizzle in the canola oil, then the sesame oil. Blend just until emulsified, then season to taste with salt and pepper.

3

Place the chopped vegetables in a large bowl, drizzle with the dressing and sprinkle with a little salt and pepper. Toss lightly until evenly coated. Eat immediately.

Make Ahead:
The dressing can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Shake well before each use.
Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
