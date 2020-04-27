Chopped Salad With Citrus-Soy Dressing

Using a Microplane zester, grate the outermost yellow peel of 1 lemon into a blender. (Don’t grate in any of the white pith.) Halve the lemon and juice it; you need ½ cup. If you’re short, zest the other lemon into the blender too and squeeze enough juice to get the right amount. Using the same zester, grate the garlic into the blender. Sprinkle with salt and pour the lemon juice over. Let stand while you chop your vegetables, about 5 minutes.