This recipe makes 1 cup of the tangy, bright dressing, enough to coat about 14 cups of chopped vegetables. If you’re feeding a big household, you can use it all at once. Otherwise, blend the dressing for smaller salads all week long.
Chopped Salad With Citrus-Soy Dressing
Using a Microplane zester, grate the outermost yellow peel of 1 lemon into a blender. (Don’t grate in any of the white pith.) Halve the lemon and juice it; you need ½ cup. If you’re short, zest the other lemon into the blender too and squeeze enough juice to get the right amount. Using the same zester, grate the garlic into the blender. Sprinkle with salt and pour the lemon juice over. Let stand while you chop your vegetables, about 5 minutes.
Add the honey and soy sauce to the blender and puree on high speed until smooth, scraping the sides of the blender if needed. With the machine running on medium high speed, slowly drizzle in the canola oil, then the sesame oil. Blend just until emulsified, then season to taste with salt and pepper.
Place the chopped vegetables in a large bowl, drizzle with the dressing and sprinkle with a little salt and pepper. Toss lightly until evenly coated. Eat immediately.