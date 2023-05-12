Advertisement

Bake an extra-fabulous dessert for Mother's Day

5 Recipes
Brown Butter & Fig Cake with Raspberry Ripple has two layers of cake with piece cut out on a stack of dessert plates.
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times)

Mother’s Day chocolate cake, cheesecake, fruit pie — or a dessert that combines pudding, cake and pie in one — any of these recipes would make a celebratory showstopper.

By Julie Giuffrida

My mother refuses to go to a restaurant for brunch or dinner on Mother’s Day. Brunch because she doesn’t eat breakfast, ever, and also because she doesn’t like crowds. We all know that Mother’s Day brunch is the restaurant industry’s busiest, i.e., most crowded, service of the year. And no dinner out because she really prefers the leisure and intimacy of eating at home — not feeling rushed to give the table to whomever is waiting and also having her daughter cook for her. What really rocks her boat is dessert. Give her a hot dog or something equally mundane and she’ll happily take it, so long as there is a fabulous dessert at the end of the meal. If you identify with my mom on any level, read on. These desserts are some of the best in our recipe archives. Any of them will delight a dessert lover.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 19, 2020: Ben Mims' Gooey Butter Cake, from a recipe by Jess Stephens of Onda (now closed), photographed for LA Times Food section's Holiday Cookies 2020 story on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, food and prop styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 653895-la-fo-holiday-cookies-2020

Gooey Butter Cake Squares

These rich cream cheese squares are brightened by a generous amount of orange zest.
1 hour 10 minutes
Makes 2 dozen

Sort of like cheesecake but decidedly not cheesecake, you may want to stash a few Butter Cake Squares in a safe place before presenting them to your guests. All that you serve will be eaten, for sure. Yes, they are made with cream cheese but the cheesy portion is lighter and creamier than cheesecake. In place of a graham cracker crust, the creamy, citrus-y upper layer rests on a chewy, buttery cake-like crust that, while baking, creeps up the sides of the pan to cradle the gooey filling. These treats are as much about texture as they are about flavor, both of which exceed expectations every time.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Sept. 2, 2021: Brown Butter & Fig Cake with Raspberry Ripple photographed for the Los Angeles Times food collumn by Ben Mims on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Photo and Prop Styling / Silvia Razgova / For the Times) ATTN: 833519-la-fo-Cooking-fig

Honeyed Fig and Rye Cake With Brown Butter Frosting

Like a fancy Fig Newton, honey and fig jam fills rye cake layers in this dessert frosted in brown butter icing.
2 hours, plus 1 hour chilling
Serves 8

A tribute to both figs and Fig Newtons, this cake is sort of a giant fig bar. It features jammy figs sweetened with honey sandwiched between the cake’s two cake layers (made with rye flour) and some of those same figs, pureed with a generous hit of lemon juice to make a tart sauce that tops the assembled cake. There’s a brown butter frosting in there (beneath said sauce), which adds a nutty flavor to complement both the rye flour in the cake and the honey in the figs. This versatile cake works well for breakfast, as a dessert or as an afternoon snack.

Vegan Carrot-Banana Cake

Packed with carrots, this cake is simple to make vegan without sacrificing its original deliciousness.
1 hour 20 minutes
Serves 8 to 12
Go ahead, embrace the fantasy that because it is made with vegetables carrot cake is healthy. While you’re at it, consider this one “healthier” than most because it is completely vegan. Bananas are used instead of eggs, oat milk instead of cow milk and shortening in place of butter. It also calls for whole wheat flour instead of some of the all-purpose flour. And, yes, all of that wholesome goodness is quite delicious.

Serve these cakes with vanilla ice cream and, if you’d like, a chocolate wafer.

Molten Chocolate Cakes

Serve these molten chocolate cakes on date night or Valentine's Day with vanilla ice cream and, if you’d like, a chocolate wafer to impress.
30 minutes
Serves 4

More than 30 years ago, on a busy night at chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s eponymous restaurant, Jean‑Georges in New York, the chocolate sponge cake wasn’t quite baked all the way through. The diners loved it. While his wasn’t the first molten chocolate cake to hit dessert plates, because it is so easy, the recipe for this one is likely copied more than any other in the United States. With just five ingredients and 30 minutes you can serve it up at your table too. Whoever is there with you will thank you.

EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, June 30, 2022: Strawberry Forest Pie, a spin on black forest pie, but with jammy strawberries on the bottom, chocolate pudding above, and whipped cream on top, a recipe from Ben Mims photographed for his column on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Los Angeles Times' test kitchen in El Segundo, Cali. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, Prop Styling / Jennifer Sacks) Assignment ID: 976065

Strawberry Forest Pie

Tart, early-season strawberries replace cherries in this creamy, chocolaty pie.
2 hours
Serves 8
A riff on Black Forest cake, this pie is almost like two or three desserts in one (depending on what you count as dessert). Chocolate pudding is sandwiched between a layer of strawberries beneath and one of cream above (set with cornstarch and gelatin so that it slices neatly with the other two layers). All sit neatly in a chocolate graham cracker crust. It’s almost like deconstructed chocolate-dipped strawberries. Almost. And even more delicious.

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

