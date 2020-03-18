Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Our favorite alternative grain recipes

6 Recipes
Well-seasoned farro with your favorite proteins and vegetables makes for a delicious grain bowl.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Farro, flax, barley and couscous add flavor and heft to these dishes that go beyond plain white rice.

By Ben Mims
March 17, 2020
Smoky Tomato Farro Grain Bowls with Tuna and Olives

Time 1 hour
Yields Serves 6

Pleasantly chewy farro, seasoned with a smoked tomato vinaigrette while warm, creates a great canvas for piling on vegetables and proteins for a grain bowl.

img-56e21181-turbine-la-fo-savory-barley-porridge-20160310

Barley porridge with mushrooms, herbs and poached egg

Time 35 minutes
Yields Serves 2

Give oats a break by making this savory breakfast porridge with barley.

Kale salad with farro, dried fruit and blue cheese

Time 1 hour
Yields Serves 4 to 6

Farro adds chew and depth to hearty kale, sweet dried fruit and creamy blue cheese in this salad that keeps in the fridge for days.

img-5cf99f7d-turbine-la-1559863163-21wis9lem8-snap-image

Summer Salad with Israeli Couscous

Time 20 minutes
Yields Serves 6.

Simple steamed couscous can be flavored with whatever vegetables and cheese you have on hand, like cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and feta.

Mendocino Farms’ curried couscous

Time 50 minutes
Yields Serves 10

Curry powder adds an unexpected flavor to couscous as the base of a cold pasta salad mixed with roasted cauliflower.

Clementine’s whole grain muffins with plump dried cherries

Time 1 hour
Yields Makes about 24 muffins

Alternative grains aren’t just for savory cooking; they’re great stirred into these whole-grain muffins for a healthy breakfast.

Ben Mims
Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.
