Our favorite alternative grain recipes

Pleasantly chewy farro, seasoned with a smoked tomato vinaigrette while warm, creates a great canvas for piling on vegetables and proteins for a grain bowl.

Give oats a break by making this savory breakfast porridge with barley.

Farro adds chew and depth to hearty kale, sweet dried fruit and creamy blue cheese in this salad that keeps in the fridge for days.

Simple steamed couscous can be flavored with whatever vegetables and cheese you have on hand, like cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and feta.

Curry powder adds an unexpected flavor to couscous as the base of a cold pasta salad mixed with roasted cauliflower.

Alternative grains aren’t just for savory cooking; they’re great stirred into these whole-grain muffins for a healthy breakfast.