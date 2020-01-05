Smoky Tomato Farro Grain Bowls with Tuna and Olives

Add the garlic, paprika and a pinch of salt and stir well for 1 minute. Raise the heat to high and stir in the farro. Add the vinegar and cook, stirring, until the acidic smell burns off. Add the tomato juice and 1 ¼ cups cold water. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring and scraping the bottom of the pot occasionally, until the farro is tender and the water is absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes.