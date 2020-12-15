Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
It's almost Christmas. Yes! Let's make tamales

8 Recipes
Vegetable tamales stuffed them with butternut squash, tomatillos and Roma tomatoes, chiles and cheese.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

This year’s tamalada, or tamale-making party, may be just you and others in your bubble, but here’s how to get the assembly line going.

By Julie Giuffrida

In Mexico and Central America, and for many Mexican American families, Christmastime means tamale time. From the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Dec. 12 through Three Kings’ Day on Jan. 6, tamales are a culinary requirement.

One of the earliest portable foods, tamales have been a staple in Mesoamerica since long before the common era. The Mayas ate them. The Aztecs ate them. There is even evidence that the Inca of South America ate them. Before the Mayas and the Aztecs, the Olmecs and the Toltecs took them on their travels, hunting expeditions and military endeavors.

How did tamales come to be associated with Christmas? In Mesoamerica, from whence they hail, corn was viewed as the precious substance of life. It was believed that the gods made humans from corn. Wrapped tamales were part of ritual offerings. After the conquistadors arrived and banned human sacrifice, little bundles of corn — tamales — were “sacrificed” instead.

Perhaps more sacred than the corn offerings themselves was the ritual of tamale making. Talamadas, or tamale-making parties, were illustrated in the hieroglyphics of the Toltecs and Olmecs. To this day they are a vital component of the celebrations surrounding sacred occasions such as baptisms, first communions, special wedding anniversaries and, of course, Christmas.

The name “tamal” derives from the primary language spoken at the height of the Aztec civilization in central Mexico. Different styles of tamales are like regional “postmarks” indicating origins from central Mexico extending south to Argentina. Common to all is masa (corn dough), a wrapper (a corn husk or banana leaf) and the cooking method (steam).

In this pandemic holiday season, it may be difficult to find a tamalada. But given the stay-at-home orders, you can create your own tamalada with your family in your kitchen. (What else are you going to do?) Try one of the tamale recipes below, gather your loved ones, set up an assembly line and spend an afternoon making bundles of deliciousness.

Vegetable tamales set out for guests. Avila has stuffed them with butternut squash, tomatillos and Roma tomatoes, chiles and cheese.

Early Christmas tamales

2 hours 30 minutes
Makes about 20 tamales
A bowl of mole and banana leaves, in preparation for mole tamales, part of a classic Oaxacan Christmas meal at the Los Angeles home of Bricia Lopez.

Mole tamales

2 hours
Makes about 20 tamales.

Green corn tamales

2 hours
Makes 12 tamales
090087.FO.1123.tamale.2.SP--Finished tamales at "tamara's tamales" in Los Angeles.

Red pork chili tamales

Total time: 4 1/2 to 5 hours, including simmering and steaming time
Makes 4 to 5 dozen

Tamale pie casserole

1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 8

Pork and cheese tamales (Tamales de puerco y queso)

Active work time: 1 1/2 hours Total preparation time: 4 1/2 hours
Makes 40 tamales

Beef and mole tamales (Tamales de res y mole)

Active work time: 1 1/2 hours Total preparation time: 4 1/2 hours
Makes 40 tamales

Backyard Barbecue Shrimp Tamales With Pineapple Pico de Gallo

2 hours
Serves 6

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

