Tantalizing summer desserts

17 Recipes
Slices of peach pie.
(Leslie Grow / For The Times)

17 recipes to sweeten up your summer

By Julie Giuffrida

The vibrant hues and flavors of summer’s magnificent berries and stone fruits make spectacular pies and tarts. Add some ice cream and you have a complete taste of summer right there on your plate. And the best part? These desserts are easier to make and taste even more delicious than they look.

Peach pie is a summertime classic. This one uses duck fat for an extra flaky yet tender crust that practically shatters when you put your fork in it. Sweet cherry pie is made with firm, fresh sweet cherries rather than the sour ones used in canned fillings. Three-berry pie uses a splash of sweet wine to bring out the berry flavors. Rather than the oft-used currant jelly, a quick, freshly made strawberry jam gives sheen and holds the fruit together in this vintage strawberry pie. Hand-held blueberry pie bars make cleanup a breeze, as no cake plates or forks are needed.

A summer fruit tart, with a shortbread-like crust and a simple pastry cream filling, is a blank canvas for as many or as few types of berries as you choose. In this sumptuous and super-simple-to-make chocolate and cherry tart, plump, sweet cherries are nestled into chocolate ganache. Tangy lemon curd topped with whipped cream and strawberries makes a tart that not only tastes but also looks like summer. Fresh caramel gives apricot tart brûlée a sweet, crunchy zing that complements the soft tartness of the apricots.

If you don’t want to heat the oven (and thus the whole house), try a chocolate icebox cake reminiscent of cookies and cream ice cream. Another no-oven option if you’re already barbecuing is grilled fruit with toasted pound cake (Hint: Buy a premade pound cake; I hear Sara Lee makes a good one). Gluten-free skillet brownies literally bake on the grill. They may not showcase summer fruit, but there is always room at the table for chocolate — and you can always top those brownies with a scoop of honeycomb ice cream. Or, go for chocolate-on-chocolate indulgence and instead serve them with devil’s food chocolate ice cream. (I’ll wager you’ve never had chocolate ice cream as intensely chocolatey as this.) Garnish either with fresh strawberries and raspberries for a pop of color and some tartness to counter all that chocolate.

Speaking of ice cream — and since it is summer and really hot outside — do serve any of these pies or tarts a la mode. As lemon verbena ice cream elevates this raspberry tart with hazelnut crust a notch or two, a scoop of nectarine-cardamom or lavender ice cream will add another dimension of flavor and texture to any of the desserts mentioned here.

101025.FO.0817.food13.ls ---- Tart. Fruit. Summer Fruit Tart .Finished shot. Photo taken August 17, 2005.

Summer fruit tart

Think of this tart as three easy pieces: a tart shell that is simpler than pie crust, a one-two pastry cream and ripe fruit with voluptuous local flavor.
1 hour, plus chilling and freezing time
Serves 8
Recipe: Sweet cherry pie

Sweet cherry pie

This pie is simple but rich with flavor and a slightly firm texture from the fresh fruit. A little Grand Marnier and vanilla brighten the flavors and add depth to the cherries.
1 hour 30 minutes
Makes 1 (9-inch) pie

Peach Pie With Duck Fat Crust

When combined with butter, duck fat yields crackly, tissue-thin layers of pastry.
2 hours plus cooling
Serves 12
A fresh taste of summer with three-berry pie. Read the recipe

Three-berry pie

To bring the combination of raspberries, blackberries and blueberries to their full expression of flavor, add a little Muscat de Beaumes-de-Venise or another sweet white wine.
2 hours 25 minutes
Serves 8

Chocolate and cherry tart

This simple, elegant tart is brimming with plump, juicy, cherries nestled into a chocolate ganache. Almond flour and extract in the crust give the cherries a little more depth.
1 1/2 hours, mostly unattended
Serves 6 to 8

Lemon curd and strawberry tart

The lemon curd is tangy and creamy, the pastry flaky and not too sweet. Garnished with whipped cream and strawberries, this tart is simple, elegant and delicious.
1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 6 to 8

Grilled fruit with toasted poundcake

Apricots, peaches and plums are grilled, macerated in anisette and orange liqueurs and served atop slices of grill-toasted pound cake. Vanilla ice cream is optional.
25 minutes
Serves 12
LOS ANGELES, CA-June 6, 2019: Blueberry Bars cooked and styled by Genevieve Ko, prop styled by Joni Noe on Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Blueberry Pie Bars

Hazelnut flour adds a rich nuttiness to this easy crust, which you can cut into shapes or simply crumble into bits for the top. You can find hazelnut flour/meal in most grocery stores.
2 hours
Makes 2 dozen
Recipe: Roxana Jullapat's vintage strawberry pie

Vintage strawberry pie

This may be the quickest pie of the summer. Fresh strawberries are tossed with a quick strawberry jam and then piled into an easy-to-make pie dough.
1 hour
Serves 8

Apricot tart brûlée

The ground-almond crust of this tart is sophisticated in flavor and forgiving in preparation. The filling of apricot halves in a rich custard is finished à la creme brûlée.
1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 8

Raspberry tart with hazelnut crust and lemon verbena ice cream

A simple hazelnut crust is filled with a vibrant raspberry puree and topped with whole, unadorned raspberries. A drizzle of acacia honey and a flowery lemon verbena ice cream finish it.
2 hours
Serves 8
LOS ANGELES, CA -- THURSDAY, JUNE 28, 2018-- The skillet brownie is made in the BBQ giving it a smokey touch. (Maria Alejandra Cardona / Los Angeles Times)

Gluten-free skillet brownies

These chocolatey brownies come off the grill with a thick charred crust, a soft chewy center and a subtle, smokey aroma and flavor.
1 hour
Serves 8 to 12
Chocolate Icebox Cake from The Newlywed Table, a cookbook by Maria Zizka.

Chocolate Icebox Cake

If you like cookies-and-cream ice cream, you’ll love this simple cake. Rainbow sprinkles are optional but highly encouraged.
30 minutes plus overnight chilling
Serves 8 to 10
Recipe: Honeycomb ice cream

Rustic Canyon's Honeycomb Ice Cream

Sweet and bitter, crunchy honeycomb candy cuts through the richness of this ice cream from Rustic Canyon.
20 minutes
Makes 2 quarts

Lavender ice cream

For this lavender ice cream you'll need fresh lavender blossoms and leaves and, of course, an ice cream maker.
45 minutes
Serves 6
Recipe: Nectarine-cardamom ice cream

Nectarine-cardamom ice cream

With the vibrant flavor of sorbet and the luxurious texture of ice cream, the astringent-floral flavor of cardamom perfectly underlines that particular creamy tart note of nectarines.
2 hours
Serves 8
An photo from inside the cookbook "BraveTart: Iconic American Desserts" by Stella Parks.

Devil's food chocolate ice cream

Dutch-process cocoa powder, 72% dark chocolate, crème de cacao and heavy cream conspire to make this the creamiest, most chocolatey chocolate ice cream you will ever eat.
45 minutes
Makes 1 quart

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

