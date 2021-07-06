Tantalizing summer desserts

The vibrant hues and flavors of summer’s magnificent berries and stone fruits make spectacular pies and tarts. Add some ice cream and you have a complete taste of summer right there on your plate. And the best part? These desserts are easier to make and taste even more delicious than they look.
Peach pie is a summertime classic. This one uses duck fat for an extra flaky yet tender crust that practically shatters when you put your fork in it. Sweet cherry pie is made with firm, fresh sweet cherries rather than the sour ones used in canned fillings. Three-berry pie uses a splash of sweet wine to bring out the berry flavors. Rather than the oft-used currant jelly, a quick, freshly made strawberry jam gives sheen and holds the fruit together in this vintage strawberry pie. Hand-held blueberry pie bars make cleanup a breeze, as no cake plates or forks are needed.
A summer fruit tart, with a shortbread-like crust and a simple pastry cream filling, is a blank canvas for as many or as few types of berries as you choose. In this sumptuous and super-simple-to-make chocolate and cherry tart, plump, sweet cherries are nestled into chocolate ganache. Tangy lemon curd toppedwith whipped cream and strawberries makes a tart that not only tastes but also looks like summer. Fresh caramel gives apricot tart brûlée a sweet, crunchy zing that complements the soft tartness of the apricots.
If you don’t want to heat the oven (and thus the whole house), try a chocolate icebox cake reminiscent of cookies and cream ice cream. Another no-oven option if you’re already barbecuing is grilled fruit with toasted pound cake (Hint: Buy a premade pound cake; I hear Sara Lee makes a good one). Gluten-free skillet brownies literally bake on the grill. They may not showcase summer fruit, but there is always room at the table for chocolate — and you can always top those brownies with a scoop of honeycomb ice cream. Or, go for chocolate-on-chocolate indulgence and instead serve them with devil’s food chocolate ice cream. (I’ll wager you’ve never had chocolate ice cream as intensely chocolatey as this.) Garnish either with fresh strawberries and raspberries for a pop of color and some tartness to counter all that chocolate.