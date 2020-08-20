Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share

Mango Yogurt Pudding

20 minutes, plus 24-hour straining
Serves 6 to 8
Mango shrikhand pudding from "The Newlywed Table," a cookbook by Maria Zizka.
(Maria Zizka)
1

Scoop the yogurt into a fine-mesh sieve and set the sieve over a large bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 24 hours, allowing the yogurt to thicken as the whey drips into the bowl below. (If you don’t have a fine-mesh sieve, you can improvise and hang the yogurt in a cheesecloth satchel suspended over a bowl.)

2

Transfer the yogurt to a clean bowl and stir in the sugar and pistachios.

3

Peel, pit and cut the mango into pieces and place them in the bowl of a food processor. Blend until completely smooth. Add the lime juice and blend to incorporate.

4

Spoon the sweetened yogurt into a large serving dish or individual bowls. Dollop the mango puree into the yogurt and swirl the two together. Serve chilled.

From “The Newlywed Table” by Maria Zizka.
Advertisement

Related Recipes

Latest Recipes