Mango Yogurt Pudding
This sweetened yogurt pudding — inspired by Indian shrikhand — has a super thick, creamy texture. Start making it the day before you want to eat it to give the yogurt ample time to strain and thicken. (Or for a shortcut, you can buy prestrained yogurt like labneh.)
Scoop the yogurt into a fine-mesh sieve and set the sieve over a large bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 24 hours, allowing the yogurt to thicken as the whey drips into the bowl below. (If you don’t have a fine-mesh sieve, you can improvise and hang the yogurt in a cheesecloth satchel suspended over a bowl.)
Transfer the yogurt to a clean bowl and stir in the sugar and pistachios.
Peel, pit and cut the mango into pieces and place them in the bowl of a food processor. Blend until completely smooth. Add the lime juice and blend to incorporate.
Spoon the sweetened yogurt into a large serving dish or individual bowls. Dollop the mango puree into the yogurt and swirl the two together. Serve chilled.
