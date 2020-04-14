Old-Fashioned Custard Ice Cream

Variations:

Split 1/2 vanilla bean lengthwise with a paring knife, then use the tip of the knife to scrape out the soft black seeds in the center. Add the seeds and the spent pod pieces to a small saucepan and stir in the 1 cup whole milk. Place the pan over medium-high heat and cook just until bubbles begin to form around the edge of the milk. Remove the pan from the heat, cover with a lid and let stand until completely cool to steep the vanilla bean and seeds in the milk. Strain the milk through a fine sieve before using in Step 2.Whisk 1/4 cup Dutch-process cocoa powder into the sugar and salt (before adding the egg yolks) in Step 2.Toss together 1/2 cup quartered strawberries (or halved blackberries or whole blueberries) and 1 teaspoon granulated sugar in a small bowl and let sit while the custard cooks. Add the macerated berries along with 1/4 cup jam (to correspond with whatever berry you’re using) into the strained custard and cream in Step 5.Stir 1/2 cup mashed ripe banana (about 1 medium) into the strained custard and cream in Step 5. Drizzle 1/2 cup store bought or homemadeinto the ice cream during the last 5 seconds of churning.Melt one 4-ounce bar of semisweet or bittersweet chocolate then drizzle into the ice cream during the last 30 seconds of churning. The chocolate will seize into small pieces once it hits the cold ice cream.Whisk 1/2 cup smooth or chunky peanut butter into the strained custard and cream in Step 5.Combine 8 ounces of finely chopped fresh or frozen peaches or halved cherries and 1 tablespoon water in a large skillet. Place over medium-low heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until the fruit reduces in volume and starts sticking to the pan. Remove from the heat and stir in 1 tablespoon peach schnapps or kirsch (cherry eau de vie) or bourbon and let cool completely. Stir the cooled fruit into the strained custard and cream in Step 5.Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and grease the foil lightly with vegetable oil. Melt 4 tablespoons unsalted butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add 1 cup whole pecans or pieces and cook, tossing occasionally, until they’re toasted and have absorbed most of the butter, about 5 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and let the pecans cool. In a large bowl, whisk together 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar with 1 large egg white until frothy. Add the pecans and toss to evenly coat with the egg white mixture. Spread the nuts out on the prepared baking sheet and bake, stirring once halfway through, until the sugar mixture is dried on the outside of the nuts, about 10 minutes. Remove the sheet from the oven, let the nuts cool completely, then break up or chop into small pieces. Pour the nuts into the ice cream during the last 10 seconds of churning.In a small saucepan, combine the milk with either 1 cinnamon stick, 1 cracked nutmeg pod, or 4 cracked cardamom pods (or your favorite combination). Place over medium-high heat and cook just until bubbles begin to form around the edge of the milk. Remove the pan from the heat, cover with a lid and let stand until completely cool to steep the spices in the milk. Strain the milk through a fine sieve before using in Step 2. For more intense flavor, whisk either 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg, or 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom into the sugar and salt (before adding the egg yolks) in Step 2.