Pan-Roasted Honey Brioche

Variations:

Baked Brioche Rolls

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. After the dough rounds have finished proofing in step 7, uncover the pan. Bake until light golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of one through the bottom registers 190 degrees, about 15 minutes. At this point, you can serve them warm or at room temperature.



If you would like to glaze the rolls with honey butter, divide the honey butter ingredients between two large skillets. Melt over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Continue cooking until caramelized to a light golden brown, then carefully transfer the hot buns to the pans, dividing evenly. Spoon the honey butter over the buns until well-glazed on top and dark golden brown on the bottom, 3 to 5 minutes.



Divide the buns among serving plates. Pour the hot caramel sauce through a fine-mesh sieve set over a cup with a spout, then immediately pour the sauce over the buns. Serve hot.

Brioche Loaf

Butter a 9- by 5-inch loaf pan. After the dough has chilled in step 4, transfer to a clean work surface and press into a 9-inch-wide by 6-inch-long rectangle. Roll the rectangle along its length in three turns, then press the seam shut. Center the roll in the pan seam side down. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and let proof at room temperature for 3 hours, then refrigerate for 12 hours.



Remove the pan from the refrigerator. Let proof at room temperature for 4 hours, then remove the plastic wrap.



Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake until golden brown and an instant-read thermometer registers 190 degrees, 30 to 35 minutes. Unmold the brioche onto a wire rack. You can cool it and enjoy it plain at this point or glaze it with honey butter while it’s warm.



If you want to glaze the loaf, melt 12 tablespoons (6 ounces) butter and 5 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon (4 ounces) honey in a medium skillet over medium heat. Melt, stirring occasionally, then continue cooking until dark caramel in color and thick. Slowly pour it over the warm loaf to coat. Serve warm.